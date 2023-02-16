Marvel's Nova Reportedly Now on a Slower Development Path

Marvel's Nova is reportedly now on a slower development path. The Hollywood Reporter shared that a lot of the movies and TV shows are pumping their brakes a bit. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters tonight and The Mandalorian may be coming back in a few weeks, but things are shifting at Disney. An insider is quoted for THR's piece as saying: "There is going to be a level of rigor on Marvel and across the entire company. Numbers matter now, and costs are going to be outlined and enforced." Now, that could mean any number of things moving forward. The Phase 5 slate has already been announced and while those shows have not been canceled, there is speculation that a longer wait might be in store.

"Since my return, I have drilled down into every facet of the streaming business to determine how to achieve both profitability and growth," Iger said back at the recent earnings call. "And so with that goal in mind, we will focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns."

"We're going to lean more into our franchises; our core franchises and our brands," the CEO continued. "We have to be better at curating the Disney and the Pixar and the Marvel and the Star Wars of it all as well. And of course, reduce costs on everything that we make because while we're extremely proud of what's on the screen, it's gotten to a point where it's extraordinarily expensive. And we want all the quality. We want the quality on the screen, but we have to look at what they cost us."

Disney+ Shows Slowing Down

This all comes right after Kevin Feige hinted at some of the Disney+ shows slowing down in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. As many noted, there are questions about what gets prioritized and what will get pushes with these changes in effect.

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above," Feige told the outlet. "So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

Does this news concern you as Phase 5 continues? Let us know in the comments!