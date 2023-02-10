Evangeline Lilly Says Her Son Initially Asked Why She Had to Be the Worst Avenger, but Has Come Around

Evangeline Lilly says that her son called her "the worst Avenger" when she began her tenure in the MCU. In an interview with Good Morning America, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star talked about how much her kids enjoy her work now. It wasn't always that way when things first got going. But, her 11-year-old has come around on The Wasp. In fact, he believes his mom is pretty cool now. Lilly is amused by the entire thing and takes pride in her status as a "Veteran Avenger" now. The entire exchange is very relatable for people with small children. Take a look at the clip right here.

"My 11-year-old son is in middle school, Marvel is currency in middle school," she smiled. "He likes to flex on his friends, 'I know what's going on. My mom is the Wasp. No big deal.'.. But, they've come around because when I first became an Avenger, he was like, 'Mom, why do you have to be the worst Avenger? Why couldn't you be Iron Man or someone cool like that?' But, now that I've graduated to becoming a senior Avenger, he's like, 'Mom. You're cool now.'"

“He likes to flex on his friends, ‘I know what's going on. My mom is the Wasp. No big deal.’”@EvangelineLilly officially has the seal of approval from her 11-year-old son for playing an Avenger. #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/IZ1Dtz4ZTf — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2023

What's Changed For Hope In Quantumania

Quantumania presents a complete change of pace for Ant-Man, but also for the franchise overall. In fact, all the characters are grappling with the changes brought on by Avengers: Endgame. That five years affected everyone who was left behind and the people who were gone are all grappling with that lost time too. Speaking to Fandango's Erik Davis, Lilly explained why Hope is a bit different than the version that people met in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"Well, she's a completely different person than when we first met her in the first Ant-Man film," Lily shared with the outlet. "At that time she was closed, she was cold, she was very isolated; she'd had her heart broken at a very young age, and had just remained a bit of a fortress ever since then. And in the journey that she's gone on in these films, she has really allowed the ice around her heart to melt, as she has repaired her relationship with her father; as she has brought her mother back from the Quantum Realm; as she has fallen in love – and then, also, as she has sort of taken on this mantle of stepmother to Cassie [Lang]. So now her life is the polar opposite of where it was when we first met her. Her life is full of intimacy and relationship, and she also has all the success she ever dreamed of and the super-suit. I mean, nothing can touch her at this point, she's like on top of the world."

