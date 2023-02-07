Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Wants a Wasp Solo Movie

The debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is right around the corner, fully kicking off Phase 5 of the storytelling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will take the adventures of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) into new territory, and while there's no telling exactly what the future holds for both characters beyond that, it sounds like that ideally would involve a new kind of solo film. In an interview with Variety at the red carpet premiere of Quantumania, Lilly addressed the possibility of Wasp getting her own solo project.

"I'm going to make a pitch that — I think — it might be time for a Hope spinoff," Lilly explained. "For a Wasp standalone film. Do we agree? do we agree? Anyone going to buy that?"

Will there be an A-Force movie?

Another hypothetical MCU sequel that Lilly has championed is a potential A-Force movie, which would hypothetically team up all of the heroines from the franchise in a single narrative.

"Yes! I would like to be on it," Lilly said in an interview with CinePop late last year. "I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in [Avengers:] Endgame where it was just us women was the most special day I've ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I've ever had filming a Marvel movie."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released in theaters on Friday, February 17th.