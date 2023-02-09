Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Explains Janet's Focus on Quantum Realm

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Michelle Pfeiffer is absolutely key to the MCU film according to the director. Peyton Reed spoke to Uproxx's Mike Ryan about the big kick-off to Phase 5. One topic that came up a lot was Janet van Dyne and her place in the sequel. It's been a while since everybody was back together. Quantumania presents a short opportunity to take stock in the Ant-Family before Kang comes in to massively disrupt that vibe. However, it sounds like Mom has some secrets that the main characters are going to need to stay alive here.

"Yeah, we had to do right by Janet van Dyne," Reed began. "She was rescued at the end, basically, of the last movie. We deliberately introduce her in this movie serving pizza at the dining room table, like the most domestic content you can imagine. It's like, oh wow, I guess that's what Janet's doing now back on Earth. She's serving pizza to the family, which is great."

"But as they get sucked into the Quantum Realm, you start to see there's desperation and there's a mission at hand, but you start to see her come back to life and see how vibrant she was as a hero in the Quantum Realm," the director added. "And they start to peel back the layers. And you realize all the stuff that she had not told her family about. We liked the idea of exploring family secrets in the movie."

How Does Janet Set the Tone for Quantumania?

Marvel President Kevin Feige hinted that Pym particles would be absolutely integral to the heist plot for this film. He told Empire Magazine that Kang needs the family to achieve his goals. Some history is absolutely brewing between the Big Bad and Janet. Check out what the head man had to say.

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige said. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

Are you excited to see Janet's expanded role here? Let us know down in the comments!