Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Introduces Cassie Lang in New Video

Meet the grown-up Cassie Lang in a new video for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kathryn Newton steps into the role of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. Audiences have only ever known Cassie to be the young girl they saw in 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now, in the third Ant-Man film, Cassie will follow in her father's footsteps by donning a superhero costume. Though we don't know if she will go by the codename Stature or Stinger from the comics, Newton does share some new information about her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character in a short featurette.

"Cassie Lang wants to change the world," Kathryn Newton tells us as the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania video begins. We then get to see her in action against enemies her father and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) encounter in the Quantum Realm. "She likes the chaos, she wants to be fighting, and she wants to be in the middle of it," she continues. "She's being influenced by these superheroes around her."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Confirms Cassie Lang's Age

In Avengers: Endgame, audiences witnessed how Paul Rudd's Scott Lang had become trapped in the Quantum Realm when Thanos wiped out half of the living universe, and when he returned, five years had passed. This meant that when he reunited with his daughter Cassie, she was much older, though all of the narrative threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have left audiences a bit perplexed by her age heading into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with director Peyton Reed confirming Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, is 18 in the upcoming film. With how much time Scott lost in the Quantum Realm, Reed detailed how the passage of time and family connections play an integral component of the sequel.

"When Paul and I started on the first movie, it was the question of, will audiences accept Paul Rudd as a superhero? Will people accept Ant-Man, a guy who shrinks and controls ants, as a character?" Reed questioned with Nerdbunker. "And they have. And that's really gratifying and I think audiences really relate to Scott Lang because he doesn't have superpowers, he's not a super-scientist, he's not a billionaire. He's a regular person who just happens to get caught up in these adventures."

Reed continued, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17th.