Fan-Favorite Hugh Jackman Movie Is Leaving Netflix

Fans of longtime X-Men star Hugh Jackman were ecstatic to see one of the beloved actor’s films appear on Netflix last month, as the streaming service added Neill Blomkamp’s 2015 sci-fi film Chappie to its lineup last month. Any time one of Jackman’s films arrives on Netflix is usually delivers pretty solid viewership, speaking to the popularity of the actor. Unfortunately, one of the more popular Jackman entries on Netflix is going to be leaving the service.

Real Steel, in which Jackman plays an ex-fighter who has found a second career in robot boxing, has been popular during its time on Netflix. The film popped up in Netflix’s Top 10 movies list on more than one occasion. Some of Jackman’s fans rewatched the film when it arrived on the streamer, while some caught it for the very first time (it was a decent performer at the box office when it was released in 2011). Netflix has given everyone an opportunity to check out Real Steel, but the film’s time on the service has come to an end. Real Steel will be leaving Netflix on Wednesday, October 6th.

Subscribers will still have all day on Wednesday to watch Real Steel if they want to catch the film before it leaves, but it will stop streaming on Netflix as soon as midnight arrives on the West Coast. When Thursday rolls around, the popular Hugh Jackman vehicle will no longer be available on the service.

Real Steel was initially released back in 2011, and it was directed by Free Guy and Stranger Things helmer Shawn Levy. John Gatins wrote the screenplay with Dan Gilroy and Jeremy Leven sharing story credit, though the entire thing was based on a short story by I Am Legend‘s Richard Matheson. Jackman starred alongside Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Kevin Durand, Hope Davie, James Rebhorn, Karl Yune, Olga Fonda, and John Gatins.

The film ended up grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office on a $110 million budget, making it a solid financial success, though it wasn’t enough to warrant a sequel. Thanks to the smooth style of the robot boxers, Real Steel was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 84th Academy Awards.

