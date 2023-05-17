Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney Talks Filming Rom-Com With Glen Powell

Months before its debut, the romantic comedy Anyone But You has already caught a lot of attention. The upcoming film, which is lined up to debut in theaters this December, will star Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and it sounds like Sweeney has high praise for the production. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sweeney teased that she was "living [her] best life" while working on Anyone But You.

"It was such a blast!" Sweeney said of her time on the set of Anyone But You. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun."

"I've never laughed so much on a set before," she added. "I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it."

What is Anyone But You about?

Anyone But You is a screwball comedy described as the modern version of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, and follows two people who loathe each other so much – they can't resist the other. The pic is set in Sydney and follows the two as they go on various vacation hijinks from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants.

The film will be directed by Easy A and Friends with Benefits' Will Gluck, and written by Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and is being rewritten by Gluck. The project will be executive produced by Sweeney, with Gluck, Joe Roth, Jef Kirschenbaum, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman producing.

What are Sydney Sweeney's next movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic comic book series into development, it would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

What are Glen Powell's next movies?

After memorable roles in last year's Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Powell's next movies include Hitman, Deputy X, Foreign Relations, and Most Dangerous Game. Since 2016, he has also been writing a film adaptation of the beloved animated series Captain Planet, which he would hypothetically star in.

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

Are you excited for Anyone But You? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Anyone But You will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 15th.