Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa Confirms Surprising Character That Will Return for Sequel

Even though the calendar reads January, we've already got a Christmas miracle on our hands. When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom races to theaters this December, one of the best characters seen in the first film is returning. Aquaman himself Jason Momoa has confirmed Topo, the Atlantian octopus that also happens to be a gifted musician, will make his presence felt.

"Oh yeah. He'll be back alright," Momoa said in a chat with TheWrap this weekend. "But it's hilarious. It's wonderful. You're gonna love it. This moment, I want you to remember that you asked me. It might be one of the funniest moments of the whole movie."

Is Jason Momoa playing both Aquaman and Lobo?

We've yet to get official confirmation of a Lobo project, but all signs are pointing towards something featuring Momoa being in some stage of development. More peculiar, however, is a recent tease by the actor suggesting he might even be playing both Lobo and Aquaman within the new DC Universe.

"I'll always be Aquaman," the actor said in a recent chat with Variety. "The rumors are... I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking sh-t. And then, there might be some other characters too. I can play other things too. I can be funny and savage and charming, once in a while."

What DC movies will James Gunn make?

While no official reveals have been made—Gunn and Safran just assumed control of DC Studios less than two months ago, after all—the former did say they're already hard at work plotting out the future of the franchise, including telling the 'Biggest Story Ever."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread this week. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

He continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 25th.

What projects would you like to see Momoa's Aquaman join? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!