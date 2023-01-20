Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman

The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.

"It was very very wonderful," Momoa said of his meeting. "I'm in the house of Warner Bros., and they're liking a lot of stuff I'm doing. We've got a lot of good things coming."

"I'll always be Aquaman," Momoa added. "The rumors are... I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking sh-t. And then, there might be some other characters too. I can play other things too. I can be funny and savage and charming, once in a while."

"I'll always be Aquaman." Jason Momoa opens up about his meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran: "We've got a lot of good things coming." https://t.co/m6i0OuZtEC pic.twitter.com/jDFss3gojB — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

Will Jason Momoa play Lobo?

While nothing has been confirmed, Momoa has openly expressed a desire to play the Czarnian bounty hunter for several years now, even thinking that he was being cast as the character back when he was originally offered the role of Aquaman. With Gunn sharing a photo of Loboon social media shortly after stepping into his DC Studios role, and Momoa teasing that one of his "dreams" will be happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure, speculation has certainly flowed.

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan," Momoa explained to ComicBook.com late last year. "The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last November, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

