Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom New Trailer Released

Now that The Marvels is showing in theaters, the last piece of superhero cinema of the year will soon be released. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom effectively serves as the finale to the DC Extended Universe, wrapping up the franchise that first debuted in 2013's Man of Steel. As the James Wan sequel readies itself for its holiday release, Warner Bros. has released an all-new trailer in support of the picture.

In the teaser, released Saturday in international markets, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) join forces to protect Atlantis and other underwater kingdoms from Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his sizable army. See the trailer for yourself below!

Wan himself has compared Lost Kingdom to the monster movies of yesteryear, even saying he drew a lot of inspiration from Ray Harryhausen's mid-century stop-motion monster movies.

"There was an element of horror in the first film. [Harryhausen monsters] became the design foundation," the filmmaker tol the magazine. "The Lost Kingdom has a very retro, '60s horror look. We have this huge action set-piece where Arthur and Orm fight [Black Manta's] henchmen, using the 'Octobot' – this mechanical squid thing. That was really fun to shoot."

Those comments slightly contradict earlier ones in which the director said the movie was an "outright buddy comedy."

"From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy," Wan explained. "I wanted to do Tango & Cash! ...Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man. It's not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny."

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.