The Marvels Headed for Lowest MCU Opening Weekend Box Office Ever

The Marvels will not be flying higher, further, faster but lower than any Marvel Cinematic Universe before it in its opening weekend at the box office. Current estimates suggest the Captain Marvel sequel will earn, at most, $52 million over its first three days, starting with $21.3 million on Friday. That number puts The Marvels below the previous low bar set by The Incredible Hulk's $55.4 million opening weekend back in 2008 when the MCU concept was still in its infancy. Like most of Marvel Studios' post Avengers: Endgame efforts, The Marvels earned a B CinemaScore and mixed reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson praised the movie in her review, awarding it 4.5 stars. She writes:

"The 'world outside our window' — both in the MCU and beyond — has changed a lot since Captain Marvel first soared into theaters and grossed over $1 billion in 2019. While things still aren't perfectly balanced, female-led superhero adaptations have become an ever-growing fixture of their respective franchises, as opposed to a bone thrown to viewers every once in a while. Like Carol Danvers herself, and hopefully like many of the movie's viewers, The Marvels seems to understand on an unspoken level that it doesn't have to carry the weight of the world alone. It doesn't have to redefine the entire genre, or represent all of womanhood in less than two hours, or be a perfect segue into the next male-dominated event movie. The movie can just be, in all of the high-octane, silly, sweet, and imperfect glory that that entails. The fact that we've reached that point — and that the MCU still has the ability to effectively tell such a story — is a marvel in and of itself."

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels is playing in theaters now. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.