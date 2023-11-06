Aquaman Star Jason Momoa to Host Saturday Night Live for Second Time

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is going to host Saturday Night Live for the second time, on Saturday, November 18th, with Tate McRae making her debut as the musical guest. Momoa will obviously be appearing on SNL to promote the release of Aquaman 2 in December – a film that DC and Warner Bros. hope to be another box office smash like the billion-dollar earnings of the original film.

Jason Momoa first hosted SNL on December 8, 2018, weeks before the release of the first Aquaman movie. Mumford and Sons were the musical guests at the time. The week before Momoa arrives, Timothée Chalamet will host SNL with musical guest boygenius, in order to promote the release of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka.

The Writers' and Actors' Strikes of 2023 have made SNL and other late-night shows take lengthy hiatuses while having to work around the strict rules for how celebrities can or cannot promote their projects. With the Writers' Strike resolved and SAG-AFTRA at least in talks with the studios, the hope is that things continue getting back to normal as the hard deadline for promoting the holiday season movies and early 2024 projects arrives.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, arrives in theaters on December 20th, and chronicles what happens when "an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation."

That storyline will see Momoa's Arthur Curry becoming the father of a young son he has with Mera (Amber Heard), only to have his family suffer the karmic wrath of Black Manta's (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) revenge for Aquaman killing his father and thwarting his plans to be king pirate of the sea. When Manta gets his hand an an ancient Atlantean Trident, he gains the power to challenge Arthur and his entire kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.