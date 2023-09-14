Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Reveals Nicole Kidman's Role

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom director James Wan offered more insight into Nicole Kidman's role in the sequel. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis was on-hand for a trailer preview event for press. During his comments, he explained how Kidman's Atlanna helps guide Arthur through some uncertain times in the sequel. Despite taking his place in Atlantis over the course of the first Aquaman, there's still a lot for Jason Momoa's hero to learn. That's where both Atlanna and Orm come in. Arthur's family will be central in understanding the conflicts that lie beneath the waves. Here's what the director had to say about Nicole Kidman in the DC Comics movie sequel.

"Nicole definitely plays more like the right hand to the king in this one," Wan explained. "So she comes in and she definitely has more of a... She's a motherly figure, but she's also an advisor in this as well, like a royal advisor just because there's a bit more politics within the world of Atlantis. And again, Arthur is not really from that world, and so he needs someone to help guide him in terms of the politics."

Orm's Relationship With His Mother in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that Orm has a bigger role in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Patrick Wilson's antagonist didn't exactly see eye to eye with any of his family in the first go-around. Now, Orm will have to help Aquaman along with his mother to prevent the destruction of all the ocean nations. It's going to be challenging, and not just because the villain has a magic trident. The most arduous task, as always, is dealing with family members that you don't see eye-to-eye with.

It's kind of where we left off in the first one. The mom has lots of love for her kids, but she felt that Orm was misguided, went down the wrong path, and she continues to want to give him the love that he deserves, that she felt she never had the chance to give to him when they were growing up his whole life. So it's just continuing on with that.

Aquaman 2 Sees Orm and Others Have A Bigger Role

Yesterday, EW had a massive sit down with James Wan about Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. In that feature, he clarified that while Arthur and Mera were the main pairing in the first film, this time the focus would be on Jason Momoa's hero and Orm. So, expect a lot of hijinks between the two estranged siblings when the movie hits theaters this winter.

The director told the outlet, "I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that."

What Else Can You Expect In Aquaman 2?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman . Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Are you excited for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom? Let us know down in the comments!