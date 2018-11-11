‘Aquaman’: Read Queen Atlanna’s Letter to Arthur After Abandoning Him

With marketing for Warner Brothers’ Aquaman in full swing, images of a recently-released guide book have surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek of the movie before it’s released. In Aquaman: Arthur’s Guide to Atlantis, a two-page spread gives us a look at the letter Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) leaves for an infant Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as she leaves him on land.

“To my dearest Arthur, I hope that one day you will understand why I needed to leave,” the letter starts with. “There are things at work here that are beyond our control.”

“When I came to the surfaced, I had nothing. It was only because of your father’s kindness that I survived, and in that kindness, I found something beautiful.”

You can read the full two-page letter below.

A letter from Queen Atlanna to her son Arthur pic.twitter.com/OWnRGl2yOl — Mera (Red)🔱 (@OceanRageM) November 11, 2018

When ComicBook.com visited the set of Aquaman earlier this year, the production was filming an action film featuring Kidman being chased by invaders through a house. After filming, Aquaman director James Wan told ComicBook.com how important Kidman’s Queen Atlanna was to the film.

“Nicole and I have been wanting to work together for a while now and so when this project came along it just felt like, ‘Oh I’ve gotta give Nicole a shot,’” Wan said. “There’s no one more perfect to play the queen of Atlantis but, Nicole Kidman, she literally was at the top of my list and luckily we were able to get her to come play with us and I think she’s fantastic.”

“She’s such a great actress and the gravitas and the emotion she brings to the film is just so valuable. And, yes, I’ve always wanted to see Nicole in a kick ass role as well just like has been brought up.”

Wan went on to explain how Atlanna’s relationship with Arthur’s father is a big part of the movie, influencing the latter’s outlook towards Atlantis significantly.

“The love story between her and [Arthur’s father] is the emotional backbone for the movie and how it informs Arthur’s character and his journey and sort of his bitter outlook on the world of Atlantis,” Wan said. “He blames them for something that happens to her and it shapes his point of view.”

Along with Kidman and Momoa, Aquaman also stars Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus).

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21st, 2018.