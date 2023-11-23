Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa and James Wan Tease "Massive" Undersea Sequel in New Featurette

A new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has surfaced online. The DC sequel reunites star Jason Momoa and director James Wan for a deep dive into the Lost Kingdom: one of the sunken seven kingdoms ruled by King Kordax, former wielder of the Black Trident. When the cursed weapon falls into the hands of the vengeful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), he threatens to destroy the seas and the surface world — unless Aquaman (Momoa) and his scorned half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) can work together to save their royal bloodline and the world.

"The world of Aquaman is so big it wants us to visit all these new kingdoms and meet all these interesting, new different characters," Wan says in the new featurette shared by Rotten Tomatoes (below). "It's very much larger-than-life. It's just full-fledged fantasy."



According to Wilson, the Aquaman sequel is another "globe-trotting adventure" both on sea and on land — and this time, it's a buddy comedy between bickering brothers Arthur and Orm. Together, Wan says, "They end up discovering a massive world: the Lost Kingdom."

Of course, the ancient underwater kingdom is home to a legion of monstrous creatures dwelling in the depths below. These sometimes tentacled and towering Harryhausen-esque monsters mark Wan's affinity for the horror genre as Aquaman 2 takes Arthur and Orm on what Wan calls a "weird and crazy journey to all these different, strange worlds."

"It's always fun to watch James make something on this level," Momoa says. "He makes massive, massive movies."

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all," the official synopsis reads. "This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."



The cast includes Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin. DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is playing only in theaters December 22.