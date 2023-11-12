Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Gets New Poster

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the last major superhero movie of 2023, has a new poster. Like the trailer launched on Saturday, the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom post is intended for international markets. It features Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the titular Aquaman, riding a massive seahorse as he leads an army of sharks. Coming after the multiverse-altering events of The Flash movie, released early this year, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will likely be the swan song for the DC Extended Universe that was, making way for the new DC Universe of DC Studios, guided by co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. While this may be the last outing for Momoa as Aquaman, rumor has it he could join the new DC Universe in a different role.

Original Aquaman movie director James Wan returns to helm Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. You can see the poster below.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Previously, Wan described Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as something ain't the monster movies of bygone Hollywood eras. He drew particular inspiration from Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion work.

"There was an element of horror in the first film. [Harryhausen monsters] became the design foundation," Wan told Empire. "The Lost Kingdom has a very retro, '60s horror look. We have this huge action set-piece where Arthur and Orm fight [Black Manta's] henchmen, using the 'Octobot' – this mechanical squid thing. That was really fun to shoot."

He's also said that the film has a "buddy comedy" tone. "From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy," he said. "I wanted to do Tango & Cash! ...Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man. It's not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny."

When does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release in theaters?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.