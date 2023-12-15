Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Addresses DCU Future

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa addressed his DCU future. Entertainment Tonight spoke to the actor before the premiere of the DC Comics blockbuster. He says that he would love to be back, but that's largely dependent on the fans. "The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," Momoa explained. "But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'" The tracking around Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is about normal. But, it would take a massive change for it to bring the kind of money that the first movie did. That might be true, however, Momoa is staying positive about his DC future.

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time," Momoa told the outlet. "I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

When the question of continuing on in the DCU in a different role came up, Momoa had to play coy. "If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it," Momoa said. "This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that's all I'll say." So, maybe we'll see him as Lobo at some point.

Will Jason Momoa Be Lobo?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery, DC)

While nothing is concrete yet, one thing is for sure, nothing is off limits in the new DCEU. Earlier this year, fans on social media were making calls to save Legends of Tomorrow and to Release the "Ayer Cut" of Suicid Squad. While Gunn and Safran hear those fans, they're committed to pursuing their vision. It might make sense for a revisit down the line. But, at the moment, it's all full steam ahead. With all the smoke around these Lobo rumors, it's not hard to see them bringing Momoa back to be the DC character when the dust settles.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn said on Twitter this year. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

He added, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more.

What Will Aquaman Do In His DCEU Finale?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin.

Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman . Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Will Jason Momoa return in the DCU? Let us know down in the comments!