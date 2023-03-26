Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Aniston Just Pitched the Perfect Movie for Them to Star In

Adam Sandler has been paired with some pretty iconic women throughout his career, but fans especially love to see him play opposite Drew Barrymore. The duo starred in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended together and fans would love to see them share the screen again. However, Sandler is currently promoting his new film with another big star, Jennifer Anniston. Murder Mystery 2 is hitting Netflix next week and marks the third collaboration between Sandler and Aniston after Just Go With It and Murder Mystery. In recent years, people online have debated if Sandler pairs better with Barrymore or Aniston, so when the three actors came together on The Drew Barrymore Show, they decided to pitch a new project.

Barrymore suggested the three stars do a reboot of the classic sitcom, Three's Company, which followed three roommates played by John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt. They brainstormed some ideas and Aniston said it wouldn't be an "identical reboot" but rather "in the spirit of" the original sitcom. You can watch the trio talk about the idea in the video below:

Drew, @adamsandler and Jennifer Aniston brainstorm what project they could do as a trio this MONDAY – tune in for more! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtM pic.twitter.com/qUv5pbpLrf — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 24, 2023

Earlier this week, Aniston and Barrymore took the stage to help honor Sandler as he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The two stars did a bit where they joked about playing Sandler's love interest. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Aniston explained, "We thought we'd be funny because there was a Twitter thing a couple years ago, and they're always sort of comparing us, who's the better movie wife or movie love, so we just thought we'd do a little bit on that... and we just played around." Sandler added, "There's no competition. Just two great ladies. That would be amazing, doing a movie all together. Absolutely."

What Is Murder Mystery 2 About?

Here's how Netflix's official synopsis describes the sequel:

"Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon."

Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix on March 31st.