Aqua's "Barbie Girl" Won't Be Part of Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie

✖

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and Warner Bros.' panel earlier this week showcased a lot of highly-anticipated movies. One big film on their lineup is the Barbie movie that's set to star Margot Robbie in the titular role. A first look a CinemaCon showed Robbie as the iconic character. While not too much is known about the film, which is being directed by Greta Gerwig from a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, one sad fact is being reported by Variety. Apparently, the classic song from 1997, "Barbie Girl" by Aqua, won't be featured in the film.

"The song will not be used in the movie," Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, who manages Aqua's lead singer Lene Nystrøm, told Variety. Nystrøm did not expand on why the song won't be included. The outlet reached out to Warner Bros. for comment but has yet to provide an update.

Interestingly, when the photo of Robbie hit the Internet earlier this week, many people involved with the film shared the image and captioned their posts "Come on Barbie, let's go party!" That includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, Simu Liu. You can check out his Aqua-caption post below:

COME ON BARBIE LET'S GO PARTY! pic.twitter.com/YBe1lLpjTz — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 27, 2022

In addition to Robbie and Liu, the movie will also star Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man) as Ken as well as America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie e. explained" Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Are you bummed "Barbie Girl" won't be in the new Barbie movie? Tell us in the comments!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.