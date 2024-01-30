Argylle: Samuel L. Jackson Called on Famous Friends to Help With Character's Memorabilia Collection

In Argylle, little is known yet about Samuel L. Jackson's character. One thing that he's willing to reveal is -- as seen in the film's trailer -- his wealthy eccentric finds himself surrounded by sports memorabilia. The exact nature of the set decoration is something that Jackson had quite a bit of input into, with generations of notable Black athletes represented, including Jackson's friend Magic Johnson.

Speaking with ComicBook.com about the film, Jackson -- who has a pretty great memorabilia collection of his own, including a bunch of action figures based on his own characters -- shared some insight into the process.

"We talked about it. That was one of the first days I saw Matthew after we decided I was going to do this job," Jackson told ComicBook.com. "I went over to talk to him and talk to the set decorator and everybody about the kind of stuff I would want. They gave me plenty of input, so I got to use Negro League jerseys, and Magic, who is one of my best friends, put up his jersey. Some Ali memorabilia and stuff in there. So yeah, it was kind of okay to have that whole milieu in what supposedly is a spy lair."

Speaking about his personal collection, he said that the coolest memorabilia he owns is some Glass art that he himself commissioned.



"The coolest thing, I had a makeup artist on Glass who was a sculptor, and I had him make busts of all the characters in the movie, miniature busts that I gave to all the cast members, and I have a set of them," Jackson said.

Argylle is in theaters on Friday.