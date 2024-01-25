Argylle's Sam Rockwell Reveals Surprising Reason Behind Dancing in So Many Roles

Argylle star Sam Rockwell explained why he ends up dancing in so many roles. ComicBook.com interviewed the actor and had to ask where he got his Justin Hammer moves from. It turns out that Rockwell has been dancing to get the jitters out long before he played the Iron Man 2 villain. He explained how he started to get really nervous on the set of Box of Moonlight and had the idea to start dancing. Once that proved successful, the Argylle star wouldn't ditch a winning formula. It's worked out pretty well so far. Movie fans almost expect some sort of dancing moment in all of his appearances now. Check out the video up above for the full origin story for Justin Hammer's dance moves.

"Well often, initially it's about shaking off the nerves. I remember doing Box of Moonlight and I was really just so nervous," Rockwell revealed. "I would just dance to shake out. It was a screen test for Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Literally George let me dance in the screen test to get the nerves out. And then he ended up using it in the screen test."

Sam Rockwell's Surprise Return To The MCU

Rockwell's infamous dancing Marvel villain made a surprise return in What If...? Season 2. During the Disney+ series Q+A panel, director Bryan Andrews talked about getting Justin Hammer back in the fold. While crafting Season 2's Die Hard homage, the writing team wondered who the best villain for the piece would be. After a little time deliberating, they landed on Justin Hammer and the entire room lit up. Rockwell was completely down to come back and the fans appreciated the call-back to the MCU's early days.

"It's like, 'Okay. Well, who is our Alan Rickman? Who is our villain?' In the writers' room, we're just goofing around, thinking up ideas. And I don't know who came up, but 'Justin Hammer.' It's like, 'Of course. Of course, it has to be Justin Hammer.' It's amazing," the director revealed. "And then, he said yes. You know, we just put out the word. And some actors can't come in for whatever reason. They've got other stuff going on, they're busy, the schedules are insane. It's like herding cats sometimes. But Sam Rockwell said yes, and he had a lot of fun on it. And it was great, he did a great job."

What Is Argylle About?

Universal's synopsis reads: "Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur."

"The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer)."

