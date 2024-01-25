Argylle's Ariana DeBose Reveals How She Preserved Film's Secrets

Who is Agent Argylle? The long-simmering question will finally be answered when Matthew Vaughn's (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: Secret Service) latest movie hits theaters next month. Argylle is an action/thriller that features a star-studded cast, including Ariana DeBose, the Oscar-winning star known for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Disney's Wish. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with DeBose alongside her co-star, John Cena (Peacemaker, Barbie). During the interview, DeBose spoke about keeping secrets for Argylle.

"Oh, you know, I preserved the secrets by saying nothing," DeBose shared when asked how she hypes people up without giving anything away. "I give you nothing. But what I do tell people is, 'If you've seen the trailer, doesn't it look exciting? Doesn't it look entertaining? Look at this crazy-ass amazing cast. And if you think that's the movie, then you've got nothing coming, because there's more movie!'"

"So I talk about that with, them and I'm just like, 'You gotta go see it. It's an event. It's a thing you think you know where you're going, I promise you, you don't,'" she added. "Well, I had to read the full script," DeBose continued when asked if anything was kept from her.

"I did as well," Cena chimed in. "And I was grateful because a lot of the depth of field you have to be aware of what's going on. It helps you in your performance, and it helps you be the best little piece on the chessboard. So I'm grateful that I got to read it cover to cover, and it was a great read."

"So good," DeBose added. "Like that's the thing. It's a smart, read script, which probably means that book is equally as smart. I don't know if you know, but who wrote that book?" DeBosed jokingly asked. "There are rumors out," Cena added. "There a couple," DeBose continued. "Do you know who wrote it?" she asked. "I don't know," Cena joked.

You can watch our interview with DeBose and Cena at the top of the page.

What Is Argylle About?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

Argylle lands in theaters on February 2nd.