Arkham Origins, The Flash, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League Actors Lobby for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad

A Twitter account dedicated to promoting “The Ayer Cut” — David Ayer‘s purported extended director’s cut of Suicide Squad — has recruited a trio of actors from DC productions to help get out the message. Ray Porter, who portrays Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is joined by Bethany Brown, who played Null on The CW’s The Flash, as well as Batman: Arkham Origins and Assault On Arkham‘s own Dark Knight, Troy Baker. Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad reportedly made it a lot farther and got much closer to being complete than Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League, which made it an easy for fans to get behind Ayer when the Snyder Cut’s release became a reality.

BossLogic, the superstar fan-artist who has become a go-to for DC’s upcoming Black Adam movie, recently churned out some character posters for the Ayer Cut. The film reportedly focused much more heavily on The Joker and Harley’s relationship.

Porter seems to have done it of his own volition — no surprise, considering how much he has been supported by the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fandom — while Brown and Baker took gigs on Cameo that asked them to vouch for it:

Baker’s is a pretty comical trip down the “I’m Batman” rabbit hole, in which he refers to HBO Max “Mister Max.”

Ayer previously teased that the original plans for the film were to set up a two-part Justice League event, a notion which Snyder abandoned.

“We synced up storylines – Squad was the on-ramp for JL – which was a much more ambitious two-part movie arc with impressive scope,” Ayer shared with a fan on Twitter earlier this year when asking about the film. “Squad was the appetizer for Zack’s epic. ‘Best laid plans’as they say.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021 — although there is not officially a date yet for the project’s release.