Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Gets Fan Posters

Much like Justice League director Zack Snyder expressed his disappointment at the theatrically released film vs. his original plan for the narrative, filmmaker David Ayer has been detailing for years that his vision for Suicide Squad was much darker than what landed in theaters, with Ayer recently sharing posters on Twitter from a fan who envisioned what an "Ayer Cut" of that adventure could look like, which you can see below. While it seems unlikely that such a cut would ever be released, or that it even exists, HBO Max's announcement earlier this year that Snyder would be allowed to develop "Zack Snyder's Justice League" for the streaming service opens up a number of possibilities for Ayer.

One major difference surrounding the releases of the two DC Comics films is that Snyder left principal photography on Justice League before production had completed, resulting in Joss Whedon stepping in to helm reshoots, while Ayer stuck with Suicide Squad through its release. Additionally, fans were much more receptive to the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad than they were to the theatrical cut of Justice League, with the latter's disappointing release resulting in fans launching social media campaigns asking for the release of the "Snyder Cut."

When Snyder delivered audiences Man of Steel back in 2013, it was the start of a darker interpretation of the DC Comics universe than fans had previously seen, a trend continued in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In 2014, Marvel Studios scored a major hit with Guardians of the Galaxy, a team-up adventure featuring characters who were largely unknown to the general public, which had heaping helpings of humor sprinkled throughout. Reports emerged that, based on that film's success, the plan for Suicide Squad was to veer away from the darker world Snyder created to be a more joyful experience.

Additionally, Ayer previously teased that the original plans for the film were to set up a two-part Justice League event, a notion which Snyder abandoned.

"We synced up storylines - Squad was the on-ramp for JL - which was a much more ambitious two-part movie arc with impressive scope," Ayer shared with a fan on Twitter earlier this year when asking about the film. "Squad was the appetizer for Zack’s epic. ‘Best laid plans’ as they say."

It may have taken more than two years of fan campaigns to confirm the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in 2021, but those campaigns have paid off, igniting hopes that Ayer will get to release his original vision of Suicide Squad to audiences.

