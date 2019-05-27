Arnold Schwarzenegger to Landlord Evicting 102-Year-Old Woman: “You’ll Hear from Me Too”

Terminator: Dark Fate star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is helping a 102-year-old woman being evicted from her California home of nearly 30 years.

As reported by The Los Angeles Times, Thelma Smith was given notice March 8 she would be evicted from her residence in the Ladera Heights unincorporated community and her home given to the landlords' daughter, a law school graduate.

""The reason for termination is our daughter will be graduating from law school in May 2019; and the dwelling is needed as her principal place of residence," reads the notice informing Smith to exit the property by June 30.

"Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time," Schwarzenegger tweeted May 24. "Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless. Thelma, I'll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you'll hear from me too."

Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time. Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless. Thelma, I’ll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you’ll hear from me too. https://t.co/IJQrclGQ6I — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 24, 2019

Schwarnezegger met Smith through the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, where Smith once worked as a secretary.

The Los Angeles Times reports Los Angeles' Rent Stabilization Ordinance enables landlords to legally evict tenants to accommodate the housing needs of relatives, but if the units are of comparable housing, the most recent tenant to move in should be first out.

The regulation is meant to protect low-paying tenants. The Times also reports the law is now weaker in greater Los Angeles County after a temporary rent stabilization policy was put into motion in December.

"They use this law to target long-term, low-paying tenants," said Larry Gross, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Survival.

CBS Los Angeles reporter Amy Johnson questioned the unnamed landlord about his decision, asking, "Would you kick out a 102-year-old woman?"

"Would you take care of your child?" the landlord said.

A spokesman told the Associate Press Schwarzenegger's staff has met with Smith to find a solution.