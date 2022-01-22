Arnold Schwarzenegger Car Accident Sends Woman to Hospital

On Friday, a car accident involving Arnold Schwarzenegger sent a woman to the hospital. The accident saw his SUV roll over onto another vehicle on Sunset Boulevard, according to TMZ. Photos show Schwarzenegger’s black Yukon SUV stuck between a red Prius and a white Porsche Cayenne. Reports suggest the Prius’ driver was seriously injured after the Yukon rolled over and collided with it. The Yukon continued to roll, eventually landing on top of the third vehicle. Once the cars settled, Schwarzenegger’s black Yukon came to rest on its side on two wheels between the red Prius and the Porsche Cayenne.

Witnesses on the scene described the accident as a stunt you would see in a movie. While the airbags in Schwarzenegger’s vehicle did deploy, he appeared to not be badly injured while he spoke to individuals on the scene. As for the driver of the Prius, she reportedly was bleeding from her head and had to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Sources for the site claim that the movie star is showing concern for the woman and intends to check on her well-being. The accident occurred about a mile away from Schwarzenegger’s residence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of Schwarzenegger’s close personal friends, Jake Steinfeld of Body By Jake, was pictured on the scene as well. The former Governor of California had Jake as the Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness.

Schwarzenegger is reuniting with his Twins co-star Danny DeVito for Triplets, as Ivan Reitman also returns to direct. Tracy Morgan is also joining the cast as the third brother created in the same scientific setting. Schwarzenegger detailed in his personal newsletter how he once tried to prank DeVito on the Triplets set.

“This month I also got together with my friend Danny DeVito to promote our movie Triplets! Ivan Reitman, our director who you know from Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Ghostbusters, wanted to get us together with our new, third brother, Tracy Morgan over Zoom,” he said. “Naturally, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring back a prank Danny pulled on me all those years ago on the set of Twins. You may remember the story about Danny putting marijuana in my cigar. Well, this time we turned the tables! We waited until the end of the shoot and gave Danny the gift. But unfortunately, he still has the nose of a bloodhound and sniffed out the special ingredient right away. Here is the video of me giving him the cigar. I’m still waiting on Danny to send me the video of him giving it a try later that night.”