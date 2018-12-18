Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Epic ‘Jingle All the Way’ Throwback Moment During Charity Event

During a holiday celebration at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles, movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger brought gifts for needy children, and had a celebrity encounter of his own.

To bring joy to children during the holiday season, Schwarzenegger teamed up with other celebrities including Tom Arnold and Gabriel Luna, and while there, he stopped to take a photo with the man who has to be his most famous co-star.

…That’s right, it’s Turbo Man, from Jingle All the Way!

You can see him in the final photo above — larger than life and right there in the flesh.

For readers who may have forgotten — or those just too young to know about the movie at all — Jingle All The Way was a family Christmas comedy made in 1996. Lampooning the annual holiday toy scramble — where one or two hot-ticket gifts seemed to go out of stock weeks before Christmas and become a scavenger hunt or auction for desperate parents — the movie centered on Schwarzenegger’s character searching for a Turbo Man action figure for his son.

Along the way, Schwarzenegger’s character teamed up with a mailman played by Sinbad, and the two of them — who were on the same fool’s errand looking for the season’s hottest toy on Christmas Eve — work together to try and track down the action figure. Along the way, as you might expect, wacky hijinks ensue and the two of them have to learn the true meaning of the holiday, while staying relatively unharmed and out of jail.

The comedy earned $130 million on a $60 million budget, in spite of being critically panned (it has a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). It featured a cast of popular comic talents including Jim Belushi (According to Jim), Curtis Armstrong (Revenge of the Nerds), and Phil Hartman in the final film that would be released during his lifetime.

Despite being technically profitable, the film made less than expected at the box office and that, combined with the poor reviews, kept it mostly out of circulation on the home video market for a few years following its initial 1998 release. It has played regularly on cable comedy channels, though, and returned to regular DVD circulation in 2004.