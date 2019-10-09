Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He’s Pissed Off By Death

Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the beloved Terminator franchise next month with the highly-anticipated release of Terminator: Dark Fate. The movie will mark the fifth follow-up to the original Terminator, which was released back in 1984. However, the new movie will serve as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and see the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Recently, Schwarzenegger paid a visit to The Howard Stern Show and discussed some heavy topics, including death and the afterlife. According to the actor, he’s “pissed off” about the fact that he’s going to die.

“I’m not afraid of death, I’m just pissed off about it,” Schwarzenegger explained. “Especially, I think, when you have a life like we have, and then one day it’s over. I mean, that really pisses me off.”

“Governor, where are we gonna go when we die,” Stern asked. “Be honest with us.”

“The truth is you go six feet under,” Schwarzenegger replied. “And we’re gonna rot there.” He added, “Hopefully, there is a life after this and we all know it’s going to be different. I hope there’s life after this, but it’s not gonna be like this. I’m not gonna sit, after we’re dead, we’re not gonna sit here like this and do interviews and have a great time and have laughs.”

“Maybe there will be angels sitting around, maybe there will be God there smacking us every time we say a four-letter word or something like that,” he suggested of the afterlife. “I mean, I don’t know what it is, but it’s upsetting and I cannot stand it. I’m so angry about it.”

Speaking of Schwarzenegger and mortality, the Terminator: Dark fate director, Tim Miller, recently explained why they chose not to de-age the actor in the upcoming film.

“I didn’t want to do a digital Arnold, that’s for F*** sure,” Miller explained. “We’re [embracing] the reality of what it means to be a person of a certain age who is called upon to be heroic. I love that. I always liked stories like Rooster Cogburn and True Grit, things like that—flawed heroes are so much more interesting than young, perfect ones to me. And he looks great. There were so many women on the set who were like, ‘Oh my God, this is the best Arnold ever looked.’ It’s different from Mr. Olympia—he was a god, but there’s something about him at this age. He has this regalness.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.