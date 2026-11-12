Arnold Vosloo Confirms Mummy 4 Return & Reveals How Imhotep Is Back

Fan-favorite villain of The Mummy, Imhotep, played by Arnold Vosloo, is confirmed to be returning in the highly-anticipated sequel movie The Mummy 4, and now, we have a bit more information about that return from Vosloo himself. The Mummy 4 is slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2027, and it is already confirmed to be titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead. Additional confirmations have included the upcoming returns of Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell, Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay, Kevin J. O’Connor as Beni Gabor, and Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O’Connell.

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It had also previously been said that Vosloo was returning to the big screen as Imhotep, although fans of the franchise hadn’t heard that from Vosloo yet. Now, that has finally changed, as Vosloo was recently on Jack Carr’s Danger Close podcast and discussed his upcoming role and what has brought his character back from the dead. Check out his exact comments and more about the movie below.

Imhotep Is Back (And, Narratively, It Makes Sense)

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Speaking on Carr’s Danger Close podcast, Vosloo said, “I can report now, I just signed my deal, that we are doing another Mummy. Brendan and them are shooting now in London, and the character Imhotep is back, that I play. And I’ll be going in November, and I think the film will come out next year…This is the first time I’ve admitted that I’m back in the next Mummy.” He continued, explaining the return, “Imhotep is back. Somebody wakes me up. They read from the Book of the Dead and there we are, so the fans will get to see me again in that.” This confirms the theory that had come from both the previous news that he would be returning as Imhotep and the title of the movie, which had already provided some hints regarding how this was possible.

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It’s clear that fans are indeed thrilled about this news. One X post sharing this update is full of comments to that effect, with one commenter writing, “Vosloo back as Imhotep is huge,” and another simply saying “Hell to the yea!” Yet another comment reads, “Works for me.” This response, although it might seem small, is certainly a positive sign, as it will be no easy feat for The Mummy 4 to come back and breathe new life (pun intended) into the franchise. In fact, given the franchise’s legacy, as well as its ups and downs, the expectations are high for The Mummy 4, meaning that the movie is in an even more precarious position.

This update from Vosloo and the response to it are both positive signs, though, and so far, with so many fan favorites returning and the movie already laying a reasonable foundation for those returns, it seems like The Mummy 4 really is being set up for success.

Are you looking forward to The Mummy 4? Do you think it will live up to the expectations fans currently have? Let us know in the comments down below.