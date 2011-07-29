Attack the Block 2: John Boyega Teases Work on Sequel Script

These days, John Boyega is best known for playing Finn in the Star Wars sequels, but there was another sci-fi film that helped jumpstart his career back in 2011. The actor played Moses in Attack the Block, the fan-favorite film from director Joe Cornish that followed a group of troublemaking teens in South London who go up against creatures from space. Last year, the news broke that Cornish and Boyega would be reuniting to continue the story with a sequel. Boyega has provided some updates about the project, and his latest comments tease that he's involved in the writing process.

"This process has been fantastic," Boyega told Collider. "The story has actually been presented by myself and Joe Cornish. We've collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too. And then, also, there's different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine. London has changed so much, in so many different ways, over the years since the first movie. We're just tryin' to make sure we explore all of that while bringing in a whole different vibe to that crazy ass first movie that we made."

"We're quite close. We're gettin' there," Boyega added. "Obviously, we don't wanna release no dates to anybody because we wanna take care of the creative process. We have the main spine of the story, but we're still in the lab, just making sure the story is right. Story is everything. But it won't be too long. I've given them the drums to speed up the process. Hopefully soon, we'll have an announcement for when we'll be around London, messin' stuff up."

Cornish and Boyega first announced the sequel ten years after the original movie's release.

"It's been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then," Boyega said in a statement. "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film's release," Cornish added. "I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

