Attack the Block Director Met With John Boyega This Year About a Sequel

The sci-fi/horror/action film Attack the Block might have flown under many audiences' radars, but genre fans quickly fell in love with the experience as it helped demonstrate the star power of lead John Boyega, and with the actor's time in the galaxy far, far away having concluded, director Joe Cornish shared that he met with Boyega months ago about a possible sequel. The pair meeting to discuss possibilities for a sequel doesn't necessarily mean that the project will move forward, but knowing that the duo both still have excitement for continuing the story will surely be good news for fans of the adventure.

"We've got ideas," Cornish recently shared on the Script Apart podcast. "I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

In the film, an alien invasion erupts in a small neighborhood, forcing the neighborhood kids to band together with unlikely neighbors to fight back against the threat. The film only took in $5.8 million worldwide, though it has gained a passionate following in the years since release and sits at 90 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Boyega himself shared an article about Cornish's comments about the sequel on Twitter, while noting, "Think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one."

"In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is," Cornish added. "So that's all I'll say."

The film sees the police largely mishandling the invasion, leading the neighborhood kids to be the ones defending their community from the threat, only for their efforts to go ignored by law enforcement. Cornish went on to note how, following the attention Boyega earned for his powerful words at Black Lives Matters protests, more audiences have been discovering it in recent weeks and finding its themes even more relevant today than when the movie debuted.

"The movie's nearly 10 years old now, and it's trying to address issues that were fairly ingrained then, and have certainly stuck around," the filmmaker shared. "At the time when it came out, it put a lot of people's backs up, because it has a very unusual protagonist and arc."

He added, "It's wonderful that people are revisiting the film ... most of all, it's a moment for John, and it's a moment for hopefully some social change. To be a tiny little part of something that I hope is much, much bigger is exciting."

