John Boyega Up for ‘Attack the Block’ Sequel

Thanks to starring in films in the Star Wars and Pacific Rim franchise, John Boyega has become a huge star. His breakout role came in the 2011 genre film Attack the Block, which the actor confirmed he’d gladly participate in a sequel to.

The actor shared an image from the film on his Instagram, seemingly out of context, inspiring one fan to ask, “Sequel?” Boyega replied to the question, “If the supporters want it then I’ll have to get back to Peckham ASAP.”

Peckham is a neighborhood in London where the movie was filmed.

In the film, an alien invasion erupts in a small neighborhood, forcing the neighborhood kids to band together with unlikely neighbors to fight back against the threat. The film only took in $5.8 million worldwide, though it has gained a passionate following in the years since release and sits at 90 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

While the film might not have had a huge impact when it was released, Boyega and director Joe Cornish have had a number ideas of how to expand the property for nearly a decade. At a screening of the film in 2011, Cornish detailed that Boyega was a driving force in concocting ways to expand the franchise.

“[Boyega] has this image of a bigger alien attack on London, as if the attack we saw in Attack the Block was just the [first] wave and there’s another wave of bigger creatures,” Cornish admitted, per Collider. “And he described to me this image of [his character] Moses leading a whole army of hood kids across the Thames, next to the houses of Parliament. He had an image of Moses on a police horse. You know the police in London who have those horses they use in riots…somehow Moses has got onto one of those horses. So he’s on a horse leading this army of South London kids across the river to take on this bigger wave of aliens. So yeah it’s really fun to think of stuff like that and what we could do.”

Few concrete steps have been revealed about continuing the series, though Cornish admitted at the time, “We’ve had approaches for a remake and a sequel. We’ve had approaches for a TV show to spin off it. But it’s very early days, you know. So it’s not out of the question but very early days, and I’d certainly like to do something different for my next thing if I get a chance to do a next thing.”

With Boyega’s time in the galaxy far, far away coming to a close, it’s possible that he can be a motivating factor in a follow-up film.

Stay tuned for details on a possible sequel.

