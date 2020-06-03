Attack the Block Trends on Twitter as Fans Rally Behind John Boyega
Star Wars star John Boyega had fans cheering earlier today after videos and photos of him at a Black Lives Matter rally in London’s Hyde Park began to circulate online. Boyega has previously been outspoken on social issues but notice of his activism was taken to another level by the images seen today. Fans of the actor quickly took to social media to express their appreciation for his words and presence at the rally, but to also make a note of his career and one of his early roles, specifically his big screen debut, the 2011 feature film Attack the Block.
In the movie Boyega plays Moses, a young teenager that leads a gang in an apartment block in South London. While going about their lives they find themselves fighting off an alien invasion as the creatures invade their block. As a result of Boyega's public speech today, fans have been shouting out the film online and tweeted about it so much that it became one of the topic trending topics in the United States. We've collected some of the best tweets about the film over the past few hours below.
Joe Cornish wrote and directed the movie marking his directorial debut. Joining Boyega in the movie was a proper who's who of UK talent including Doctor Who herself Jodie Whittaker, Legends of Tomorrow's Franz Drameh, and Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost. Boyega previously confirmed that he and Cornish had been brainstorming about working together again but news of a sequel or spin-off from the 2011 movie has never been confirmed.
Though not currently streaming anywhere, Attack the Block can be rented and purchased across all VOD platforms.
'This is too much madness for one text'
Attack the Block is trending, because of @JohnBoyega representing, but it also has a line that sums up 2020 perfectly: 'This is too much madness for one text'— Brown Lighting. (@durrellb) June 3, 2020
Seek it out!
'Attack the Block' is trending and if you somehow haven't seen it, do seek it out. Dark sci-fi with John Boyega in a powerhouse leading role from a poor, black, British perspective, one that forces you to reassess your initial assumptions as to who the heroes are. pic.twitter.com/u8OSaYMt2V— Universal Basic Elainovision (@scattermoon) June 3, 2020
It's great
I LOVE THAT PEOPLE GOT ATTACK THE BLOCK TRENDING BECAUSE THAT MOVIE >>>>>— Michael Che’s Hoodie (@lyfeisacomedy) June 3, 2020
Boyega is inspiring
Attack the Block is trending and it’s so fucking appropriate. John Boyega is a real ass dude. He’s inspiring. pic.twitter.com/8xyy4S4Ko4— Shamar English (@english_shamar) June 3, 2020
A real hero
John Boyega will NOT HAVE IT-OHHH...
A real live attack-the-block hero.
✊🏾https://t.co/LsDEPyES0Z via @YouTube— Grey Williamson (@greyrevealed) June 3, 2020
Respect for John
been a fan of john boyega since i saw attack the block and hearing him being cast in one of my favorite franchises was another highlight. this man is more than his roles. he’s brave and powerful and no matter what happens i stand by him and will support him no matter what https://t.co/2g7JjxAC21— sam (@rositaxesp) June 3, 2020
Still relevant
John Boyega has always been incredible. Go watch Attack the Block tonight and throw him some residuals if you want to take a mental break with a teen @JohnBoyega-led sci-fi-ish movie that calls out police violence and discrimination https://t.co/AgonGki1HG pic.twitter.com/Py5smrBZjl— ℂʜᴀʀʟɪᴇ (@tetiyevsky) June 3, 2020
Almost ten years now!
I’m so happy that John Boyega exists and that Attack the Block is trending. He’s been fighting racism on screen and in the world a long time. Bless him. 💕— Olivia Cole is social distancing & u should be too (@RantingOwl) June 3, 2020
Required viewing
If you only know @JohnBoyega from Star Wars, please watch Attack the Block. Fantastic sci-fi film with strong roots in pointing out white anxiety and racial inequality. pic.twitter.com/oplb7ffPkO— Local Anti-Fascist (@LukeOKC) June 3, 2020
Trending for a good reason
Attack the Block is trending for a good reason. On top of its great social commentary and satire regarding black British culture, it has John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker teaming up in a crossover that is so awesome the multiverse would explode. pic.twitter.com/dCxL5T5Gha— Ben Williams (@wenbbilliams) June 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.