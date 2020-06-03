Attack the Block Trends on Twitter as Fans Rally Behind John Boyega

Star Wars star John Boyega had fans cheering earlier today after videos and photos of him at a Black Lives Matter rally in London’s Hyde Park began to circulate online. Boyega has previously been outspoken on social issues but notice of his activism was taken to another level by the images seen today. Fans of the actor quickly took to social media to express their appreciation for his words and presence at the rally, but to also make a note of his career and one of his early roles, specifically his big screen debut, the 2011 feature film Attack the Block.

In the movie Boyega plays Moses, a young teenager that leads a gang in an apartment block in South London. While going about their lives they find themselves fighting off an alien invasion as the creatures invade their block. As a result of Boyega's public speech today, fans have been shouting out the film online and tweeted about it so much that it became one of the topic trending topics in the United States. We've collected some of the best tweets about the film over the past few hours below.

Joe Cornish wrote and directed the movie marking his directorial debut. Joining Boyega in the movie was a proper who's who of UK talent including Doctor Who herself Jodie Whittaker, Legends of Tomorrow's Franz Drameh, and Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost. Boyega previously confirmed that he and Cornish had been brainstorming about working together again but news of a sequel or spin-off from the 2011 movie has never been confirmed.

Though not currently streaming anywhere, Attack the Block can be rented and purchased across all VOD platforms.