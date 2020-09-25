Avatar 2 Set Photos Reveal New Look at Humans at War

✖

Filming continues on the Avatar sequels from Oscar winner James Cameron, and new photos from the set have arrived with a sneak peek of some action in the movies. The latest pictures come from producer Jon Landau, showing off a moment on the second unit of the movie which is filming some sequences with human soldiers. "Garrett Warren, 2nd Unit Director, gives stuntman Steve Brown some notes before a take," Landau wrote on Instagram. "Garrett, Richard Bluck (2nd Unit DP) and the Kiwi team have been getting some great shots. Keep it up." Take a look at the pair of photos below!

Production on Avatar 2 and 3 was one of the first major Hollywood films to resume after the start of the COVID-19 quarantines worldwide. With filming taking place almost entirely in New Zealand, one of the countries with the most aggressive handling of the virus and among the first to safely re-open, cameras were able to roll again in May while some movies didn't resume until July or even August.

Filming has also been taking place on these movies for a long time, long enough that James Cameron was able to screen footage from the movies for the cast and crew. Landau took to Instagram earlier this summer to reveal a moment from the set as they were all able to watch three scenes from the movie with near completed visual effects.

The Avatar sequels were delayed by Walt Disney Studios back in July following a series of release schedule reshuffling by the studio. The still untitled second film was originally slated to debut on December 17, 2021 but is now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, all the other films have shifted back one year as well, though it's still unconfirmed if Avatar 4 or 5 will happen as James Cameron has said previously.

"Let’s face it, if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t make enough money, there’s not going to be a 4 and 5," Cameron told Vanity Fair in 2017. "They’re fully encapsulated stories in and of themselves. It builds across the five films to a greater kind of meta-narrative, but they’re fully formed films in their own right, unlike, say, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, where you really just had to sort of go, 'Oh, s**t, all right, well I guess I better come back next year.' Even though that all worked and everybody did."

Avatar 2 will also see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will fill the roles of Jake and Neytiri's children for the movies.