Avatar Director James Cameron Has Screened Sequel Footage for Crew

Filmmaker James Cameron remains busy as ever working on his highly anticipated Avatar sequels and despite a recent delay in the release dates for the follow-up by a full year across the board, some footage is already completed. Cameron's producing partner Jon Landau took to Instagram to reveal a moment from the set of the sequels, showing a photo of the cast and crew watching three scenes from the movie with near completed visual effects and everything. Though the screen itself isn't visible, we can only imagine what those lucky folk in New Zealand are getting to see, especially since we now won't be able to enjoy it for another year.

"Jim gathered the crew to show them three scenes with near finished visual effects from Weta Digital," Landau wrote on Instagram. "Everyone was excited and pumped up to get back to work. Look forward to when we are able to share with you."

Production on the Avatar sequels resumed in New Zealand back in June since that country has been able to mostly eradicate the coronavirus, leading to a sense of normalcy in the country and creating jealousy worldwide. Despite restarting filming The Walt Disney Company officially delayed the release date of Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 in a calendar wide adjustment to their release schedule. Avatar two was previously scheduled for December 17, 2021 and will now debut on December 16, 2022.

Cameron himself previously confirmed that the water ecosystems of Pandora will be a major focus of the films, making a note of it as early as 2010. Landau pulled back the curtain in a recent interview about the overall plot of the sequel, telling RNZ: "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles from the 2009 feature, joined by fellow returning cast members Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald.

