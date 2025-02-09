Avatar 3 Image Gives First Look at New Na’vi Played By Harry Potter Star

Pandora’s vast world is about to become even more enchanting with the introduction of a spectacular new Na’vi clan that literally floats through life. In Empire’s revealing first look at Avatar: Fire and Ash, arriving December 19, 2025, former Harry Potter star David Thewlis appears as Peylak, the charismatic leader of the Wind Traders (Tlalim Clan). These unique Na’vi have mastered the art of traveling across Pandora’s landscape using massive jellyfish-like creatures, bringing a fresh dimension to the franchise’s already impressive array of aerial sequences. While previous films showcased the Na’vi soaring through colorful skies on their trusty ikran mounts and swimming through bioluminescent oceans, this new clan promises to deliver an entirely different kind of aerial spectacle that could revolutionize how we view transportation in James Cameron‘s ever-expanding alien landscape.

The newly revealed character design showcases Peylak in striking attire, most notably featuring an eye-catching sunset-colored cloak that underwent significant revisions during development. “Originally, the cloak was a little more rugged, a little more rustic,” costume designer Deborah L. Scott tells Empire, explaining that director Cameron pushed for greater grandeur in the clan’s appearance. The result is a visual feast that promises to bring a new energy to Pandora’s growing universe.

“They’re upbeat, happy, colourful,” Scott revealed, adding that “when they come into our movie, everyone’s excited to see them. It’s like the circus is in town.”

Thewlis, known for his portrayal of Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter series, reportedly brings distinctive flair to the role, with Scott praising his “great posture” and declaring him “absolutely stunning in the movie.” Thewlis isn’t the only new face joining the franchise. Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin are also set to appear, with Yeoh taking on the role of human scientist Dr. Karina Mogue, while the returning cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver.

The introduction of the Wind Traders represents another innovative expansion of Pandora’s rich ecosystem, following the oceanic exploration in The Way of Water. This third installment, which has already completed 95% of its filming alongside The Way of Water, promises to showcase new biomes and Na’vi clans while continuing to push technological boundaries.

Cameron’s efficient approach to filming multiple sequels simultaneously suggests a confident vision for the franchise’s future. With The Way of Water having earned more than $2.3 billion at the box office, expectations are high for this next chapter. The film joins an impressive roster of upcoming releases, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 tentatively scheduled for 2026 and 2028, respectively.

Avatar: Fire & Ash opens theaters on December 19th.