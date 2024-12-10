Everything We Know About Avatar: Fire and Ash (And When You Can Watch It)

Avatar: The Way of Water dominated the global box office in December of 2022, with box office earnings exceeding $2.3 billion, becoming the third highest-grossing film in history. Unsurprisingly, Disney is still committed to director James Cameron’s epic franchise, with three more movies scheduled to hit theaters in the upcoming years. The Avatar saga continues its groundbreaking journey with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third chapter in Cameron’s planned five-part narrative. The threequel promises to take fans to unexplored corners of Pandora, the sci-fi planet where native people fight greedy humans to preserve their natural resources.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More importantly, though, Avatar: Fire and Ash will also introduce new Na’vi tribes that will change everything we know about the people of Pandora.

What’s the Plot of Avatar 3?

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash directly follows Avatar: The Way of Water, exploring how Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) cope with the loss of their eldest son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). As Earth continues its rapid decline, the Resources Development Administration (RDA) intensifies its efforts to colonize Pandora, led by General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco) and the resurrected Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in his Na’vi avatar form. So, we are bound to see more brutal battles as the native forces of Pandora resist the oppression of the human colonizers.

While still mourning, the Sully family will navigate these new challenges and strengthen their connection to the Metkayina clan, the ocean tribe introduced in The Way of Water. The Sully children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey “Tuk” (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) must adapt to new family dynamics, joining the fight to save Pandora. At the same time, the Sully’s adopted human son, Miles “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion), will struggle with his divided loyalties between humanity and the Na’vi.

Avatar: Fire and Ash also introduces the Ash People, a volcano-dwelling Na’vi clan led by the enigmatic Varang (Oona Chaplin). According to Cameron, this tribe represents a darker aspect of Na’vi society. Unlike previous portrayals of the Na’vi as purely noble beings, the fire-dwellers Na’vi embrace violence and power, challenging our understanding of Pandora’s indigenous peoples.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Cast and Crew

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

James Cameron returns to direct Avatar: Fire and Ash, working alongside his longtime producing partner Jon Landau – who tragically passed away in June. An accomplished writing team wrote the script, including Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. The production team has spent years developing new technology to bring Cameron’s expanded vision of Pandora to life, particularly focusing on the volcanic regions that serve as home to the Ash People.

The core family dynamic will continue to evolve, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña anchoring the narrative as Jake and Neytiri. Their family has grown more complex, with Sigourney Weaver expanding her groundbreaking performance as their teenage daughter Kiri, while Britain Dalton’s Lo’ak will take over as the film’s narrator. Trinity Jo-Li Bliss returns as their youngest daughter, Tuk, and Jack Champion continues his role as Spider, their adopted human son who bridges two worlds.

The enemies list has been expanded significantly for Fire and Ash. Stephen Lang’s Colonel Quaritch remains a threat, now joined by Edie Falco’s General Ardmore and Giovanni Ribisi’s returning administrator, Parker Selfridge. Matt Gerald reprises his role as Corporal Wainfleet, while Brendan Cowell returns as the ruthless Captain Scoresby. The film introduces Oona Chaplin as Varang, the leader of the Ash People, and David Thewlis as Peylak, a character whose arc will span multiple sequels.

Finally, the Metkayina clan maintains their crucial presence, with Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis returning as power couple Ronal and Tonowari. Their children, played by Bailey Bass (Tsireya) and Filip Geljo (Ao’nung), continue their relationships with the Sully family, while Duane Evans Jr. returns as the skilled hunter Rotxo. The supporting cast is rounded out by returning favorites CCH Pounder as Mo’at, Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin, and Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel.

Is There a Trailer for Avatar 3?

James Cameron describes the Ash People in ‘AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH’ as a reflection of the worst side of N’avi.



“We have a lot of anger and a lot of rage in the world we live in right now”



(via: @cinepop) pic.twitter.com/ZV1Mhp9VBJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 9, 2024

While no public trailer has been released yet, D23 2024 attendees were treated to exclusive preview footage that showcased the film’s expanded scope. The preview revealed stunning sequences of Neytiri navigating through volcanic terrain on her banshee, alongside glimpses of the Ash People’s distinctive culture and architecture. These early looks suggest a darker, more intense chapter in the Avatar saga.

Following the marketing strategy employed for The Way of Water, the first official trailer is anticipated to debut in late spring or early summer 2025. This release will likely coincide with a major Disney theatrical release (Marvel’s Thunderbolts?), ensuring maximum exposure for this highly anticipated sequel.

When Is Avatar: Fire and Ash Releasing in Theaters?

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash will make its theatrical debut on December 19, 2025, maintaining the franchise’s tradition of December releases. This date represents the culmination of a complex production schedule that has weathered nine delays, including the most recent postponement due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Fire and Ash marks the middle chapter of Cameron’s expansive five-part Avatar saga, with subsequent entries already in active development. Avatar 4 is scheduled for December 21, 2029, while the concluding chapter, Avatar 5, is set for December 19, 2031.