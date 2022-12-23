Avatar 3 Plot Teased by The Way of Water Writers

Avatar: The Way of Water has been in theaters for a week now, providing a blockbuster return to the fictional world of Pandora. Despite the sequel being released over a decade after the first Avatar, there are some ambitious plans for the franchise's future, with multiple sequels in various stages of development. In a recent interview with Variety, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver teased what the plot of Avatar 3 could have in store — particularly, the dynamic between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), and Ronal (Kate Winslet).

"There's a lot going on between husbands and wives and between the two husbands and the two wives," Jaffa explained. "There are a lot of dynamics set up that continue to play out."

"You have this kind of deeply relatable series of dynamics, inter-family, interpersonal, inter-clan, played out on these incredibly inflated scales of different worlds," Silver echoed. "The clans that you're going to meet and the worlds that you're going to find on Pandora — you can't even imagine what they are. Just like the tulkun were a revelation for this movie, there's lots more of that stuff to come. It's incredibly exciting, the story that happens to the Sullys. You couldn't predict it."

What is Avatar 2 about?

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis," Cameron previously shared with Total Film about The Way of Water. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

