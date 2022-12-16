Avatar 3: Cast Tease Next Movie Details (Exclusive)

There was a 13-year gap between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water, but fans of the James Cameron-led franchise won't be waiting that long for Avatar 3. The threequel is slated to hit theaters next year, and the newest movie sets up what's to come. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the franchise's stars, and many of them teased the third film.

"It was about 2015 when I was pushing my wife who was pregnant at the time," Sam Worthington explained. "So we were pushing around a room with all these visuals, and the visuals was of this family story mapped out over this saga of however movies. It wasn't even movies at that point. It was just this story that Jim [Cameron] was kind of campfire telling me and her, and I'm thinking, 'I'm about to have a kid and about to follow this kind of adventure of a family was kind of had a weird parallel symmetry.' I think that was very exciting that if we got the opportunity to tell the whole saga, that would be great."

"I've read two and three, so, I know what happens in two and three and, yeah, I can say that... Well, at the table read we had two and three, which was like, you know, basically this much. And we had, we spent two whole days reading the whole movie," Jack Champion teased.

"It's so funny. I mean, I certainly didn't think about decades of it but that's enormously exciting," Kate Winslet shared. "I mean, it feels like a story that we need, that we want, you know, people gravitate towards. I think its themes, you know, that sense of family commitment, community looking out for one another, and also the impact that humankind is having on the planet. That's something that we need to be talking about every day and now more than ever. And I think we won't stop talking about that until we really start to see significant change. And Avatar is part of that conversation, a big part of that conversation. And it's exciting to me to be a part of something that can create so much discussion."

"Well we block shot two and three, so, there are days that we would be doing scenes from two and three at the same time," Trinity Bliss explained. "Like, we'll do a scene from two, then a scene from three. And because of that, those worlds kind of merged. But it was cool because us as actors are learning about the world of Pandora on a grand scale. Cause we're gonna keep exploring it and keep meeting new characters as all franchises do as they evolve."

"If all that happened was the Quaritch became a repeat of what he was in the first film, I don't think it would be worth doing," Stephen Lang explained. "But that's just not the case with Jim Cameron. You know it's gonna get denser, it's gonna get deeper and more expansive. For me, for an actor, it's just a real field day to be able to explore this character and to find the heart in the character. Because I think in the original story, he's got some attributes, he's got a certain amount of charisma and dynamism. He's a good leader and he's loyal, you know, he's got some stuff. But now we begin to see some of the depth of the character as well. Hopefully, hopefully you see the depth!"

Avatar: The Way of the Water is now playing in theaters and Avatar 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.