Avatar 3 Release Date Confirmed by James Cameron

We'll have to wait a little while longer for the world of Pandora to return to the big screen. In a recent interview with TV New Zealand, Avatar franchise director James Cameron revealed what the status of Avatar 3 is, hinting that the film is maintaining a good momentum amid its years of post-production. According to Cameron, Avatar 3 is still on track to make its previously scheduled theatrical debut of December 19, 2025.

"We're into a very hectic two years of post production right now, so it'll be Christmas of '25," Cameron confirmed.

What Will Avatar 3 Be About?

Avatar 3 will not only continue to the narrative of The Way of Water, but will introduce a new Na'vi clan of volcano-dwelling "Ash People." As the cast of The Way of Water revealed to ComicBook.com late last year, the prospect of what could be explored in Avatar 3 is really enticing.

"It was about 2015 when I was pushing my wife who was pregnant at the time," Sam Worthington explained. "So we were pushing around a room with all these visuals, and the visuals was of this family story mapped out over this saga of however movies. It wasn't even movies at that point. It was just this story that Jim [Cameron] was kind of campfire telling me and her, and I'm thinking, 'I'm about to have a kid and about to follow this kind of adventure of a family was kind of had a weird parallel symmetry.' I think that was very exciting that if we got the opportunity to tell the whole saga, that would be great."

"I've read two and three, so, I know what happens in two and three and, yeah, I can say that... Well, at the table read we had two and three, which was like, you know, basically this much. And we had, we spent two whole days reading the whole movie," Jack Champion teased.

Will There Be an Avatar 4?

Initially, it was announced that Avatar would have as many as five sequels, and Cameron has already indicated that he shot a lot of footage for the forthcoming Avatar 4. While there's no indication of that sequel's plot, it sounds like it might exceed expectations.

"I can't tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes," Cameron explained to Collider. "And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, 'Holy f-ck.' And I said, 'Well, where are the notes?' And she said, 'Those are the notes.' Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?"

