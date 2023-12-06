Avatar 3: Jon Landau Debunks Title Rumor for New Movie (Exclusive)

At one point or another, James Cameron suggested the title of his third Avatar movie might be Avatar: The Seed Bearer. For those who raised an eyebrow at the peculiar name, you need not worry. Avatar franchise producer Jon Landau tells us that's definitely not the case. In no way, shape, or form will the threequel be titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer according to the producer.

"I'm qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3," Landau told us at an event in support of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video game. "That's what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!"

Little is known about the plot of the third Avatar film, other than the idea that it will introduce an entirely new Na'vi clan, one that resides in a volcanic locale on Pandaora.

Cameron confirmed a rumored list of titles back in 2019. At the time the list also included Avatar: The Way of Water, a name that we now know was real. "I can neither confirm nor deny," Cameron told ET before relenting. "All right, here's what I'll tell ya. Those titles are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet."

Will There Be an Avatar 4?

Given just how popular both Avatar films have been, both critically and commercially, Disney's likely not giving up on the Avatar franchise anytime soon. In fact, Cameron has already indicated that he shot a lot of footage for the forthcoming Avatar 4. There have also been reports Cameron's working on Avatar 5 as well.

"I can't tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes," Cameron explained to Collider. "And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, 'Holy f-ck.' And I said, 'Well, where are the notes?' And she said, 'Those are the notes.' Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?"

The first two Avatar films are now streaming on Disney+ while Avatar 3 is still set for release on December 19, 2025.