Avatar: The Way of Water: Where Is Vin Diesel?

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max, and it has many viewers, who does Vin Diesel play? This isn't an outlandish thing to wonder, as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Fast & Furious star seemed to previously tease that he would be joining the series. Back in 2019 Vin Diesel shared a post online of him with Avatar director James Cameron, where the filmamker noted they were on set for the sequels. Diesel captioned this post: "And the journey continues... #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar." The actor would go on to tease working with Cameron in interviews. So who does Vin Diesel play in Avatar 2?

The short answer to this is, no one, because Vin Diesel is not in the cast for Avatar: The Way of Water, and isn't in the cast for the other Avatar movies either, not yet. Diesel's original post was nothing more than a visit to the set of the film, which producer Jon Landau confirmed around the time that Avatar: The Way of Water was theatrically released. "Vin was a fan," Landau told Empire. "He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context."

Despite this, it wasn't fans that got carried away believing that Diesel was a part of the cast, the actor did a good job of that himself. He didn't shy away from letting audiences connect the dots in interviews, previously noting in a 2021 interview about his "work " on Avatar 2: "I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron. I love James Cameron, and I love the series, and I think it's safe to say that we will be working together."

The good news for Diesel, despite the fact that he didn't appear in Avatar: The Way of Water, is that there's still room for him to join the franchise in some way. Filming on the third Avatar movie is still ongoing ahead of its premiere next year, with plans fully on the way for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 to follow. Should Diesel finally get his wish to work with Cameron it could be in the next few years.

Avatar 3 is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

