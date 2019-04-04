Vin Diesel Seemingly Joins the ‘Avatar’ Sequels

It appears Pandora could be getting a new addition. James Cameron‘s four Avatar sequels have been in the works for quite some time, and a new video has revealed an unexpected visitor to the movies’ set. Vin Diesel, the actor best known for playing Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise, shared a post to Instagram of him and the director. While Cameron joked that he’ll have to erase Diesel’s memory for what he’s seen, Diesel hints that working with the director is a dream come true.

View this post on Instagram And the journey continues… #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 3, 2019 at 6:45pm PDT

“Okay, so here we are on the set of Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5. It’s top secret, it’s like the Manhattan Project. My old buddy Vin, and we’re actually gonna give him the flashy thing from Men in Black when he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever,” Cameron joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You never saw this,” Diesel added. “But I’ll tell you, it’s long overdue. There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from,” he said pointing to Cameron.

While there’s no official word that the actor has joined the franchise, the video hints that he could at least be making some sort of cameo appearance. As of now, none of the four Avatar sequels are listed in Diesel’s “upcoming projects” on IMDb, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be seeing him pop up in Pandora. This is especially true when you consider Diesel’s post’s caption.

“And the journey continues… #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar,” he wrote. While he could just feel grateful for getting to see the set, we suspect there is more to it than that.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly excited about the possibility of seeing Diesel in the films.

“Just going to say that the talent and fun you bring to any project you take part in makes it a must see on my list!,” @marten_broadcloake wrote.

“Wow incredible sounds like some amazing things are happening,” @kareystangeland added.

“So, Groot and Gamora, you and @zoesaldana, together again on Avatar,” @scrubsgeek1318 pointed out.

The Avatar sequels are expected to star Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Oona Chaplin, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Flaco, and more.

Would you like to see Vin Diesel in the Avatar films? Tell us in the comments!

Avatar 2 is expected to be released on December 18, 2020, Avatar 3 on December 17, 2021, Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!