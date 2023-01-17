Avatar Producer Debunks Vin Diesel Rumor

The Na'vi's emphasis on family took on a completely different meaning in 2019. Over three years ago, Fast and Furious leading man Vin Diesel shared a video on his Instagram of himself and James Cameron on the set of Avatar: The Way of Water, leading to speculation that Diesel himself might be showing face on Pandora at some point down the line. While that rumor was seemingly debunked by The Way of Water, as Diesel does not show up in 2022's highest-grossing film, the fact that Avatar 3 has already been shot to completion has kept the possibility in the air.

That possibility has come down to Earth a bit, as Avatar producer Jon Landau offered some context to Diesel's 2019 set visit.

"Vin was a fan," producer Jon Landau told Empire. "He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context."

That said, Diesel is apparently eager to work with Cameron at some point down the line. The Instagram video in question featured Diesel emphasizing his desire to link up with Cameron on a future project.

"There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from," Diesel said in 2019. "And so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait."

Even if sharing the screen with the Na'vi is not in Diesel's future, the veteran actor has two big years ahead of him. The tenth installment into the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, arrives this upcoming May, with the 11th and final film expected in Summer 2024.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies ahead of the release of 2021's F9. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing in cinemas.