Avatar: The Way of Water: Who Dies In the Sequel?

Though Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie about family, and one that is largely appropriate for you to watch with your family, it's still got some tragedy happening throughout all three hours. For those curious about what happens in the movie, or even if you saw the thing and it was so long you forgot what happened, we've got a refresher for you, and that includes who dies in the film. With plenty of brand new characters being brought into the fold, and a few characters that died before making surprise returns, there's a lot of opportunity for Na'vi and Humans alike to bite the dust. It goes without saying, but Spoilers Follow for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Though one may not think it's worth noting, some of the major deaths that occur in the film are when the humans kill the tulkuns (Pandora's version of whales). Several of them are seen being killed on screen, their brain fluid apparently being harvested by humans for its medicinal properties. Though some may assume that the space whales are just animals, but Avatar: The Way of Water makes clear that these animals are not only more intelligent than humans but have special connections with the Na'vi, specifically the Metkayina water tribe that appears throughout the movie.

"The conceit is that the tulkun culture and the Na'vi culture are joined together with music, with singing, with dance," James Cameron explained about the arrival of the space whales in Avatar 2. "The Metkayina, for example, would do tattoo patterns on the tulkun that will express their family story. Adult tulkun who have gone through their coming-of-age ceremony have tattooed bodies and tattooed fins, just as the Metkayina, as teenagers get their first tattoos as well."

Now we can dig into the character with names that die in Avatar: The Way of Water, which includes most of the Recombinant Avatars. Matt Gerald's Corporal Lyle Wainfleet is among these former soldiers that is reborn in a Na'vi body, only to die in the final battle on the sea. Basically the only one of all the Recombinants that DOESN'T die however is Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Though teases about other deaths happen in the film, the biggest death that does occur in the movie is a major one. Jake and Neytiri's children take up a big piece of the sequel, and their oldest son Neteyam, played by Jamie Flatters, dies in the final battle of the film. His death becomes a driving force for Jake and Neytiri however, who return to the sinking ship and attack Quaritch again. The ending of the film gives Neteyam's parents a proper goodbye though as his funeral is revealed and the pair are given the chance to speak with him one last time after communing with Eywa at the Cove of the .Ancestors.

In short, there's a small body count for actual named characters in Avatar: The Way of Water, but there's still a sizeable amount of death that happens in the film.

Read More Avatar: The Way of Water Content: