Disney is finally releasing the highly anticipated sequel to 2009's record breaking film Avatar this week, Avatar: The Way of Water and fans are really excited to see what will happen next in the world of Pandora. James Cameron returns to direct the sequel, which has already received some pretty good reviews as well as is expected to make bank at the box office. Not much is known about what happens in the sequel, but most of the original cast is set to return including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. The Way of Water also introduces us to some new characters like Ronal (Kate Winslet), who James Cameron thinks levels up the use of women's empowerment in blockbuster movies, and even Tonowari (Cliff Curtis). Fans have been wondering if Cameron will add a post-credits tag to tease the future of the franchise, and we can officially tell you if there is one.

Does Avatar: The Way of Water Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Avatar: The Way of Water does a great job of wrapping up the story it tries to tell while also planting the seeds for the future of the franchise. Thanks to Marvel Studios, all blockbusters films are all expected to have a post-credits or mid-credits tag that hints at the future of said franchise. With Avatar 3 already wrapped filming and Avatar 4 currently in production, you would think that Cameron would throw something in at the end of the film. But it seems that the director decided to avoid following the trend. Avatar: The Way of Water does not have a post-credits tag.

Why James Cameron Shot Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 Back to Back

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

