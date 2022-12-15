Avatar: The Way of Water - When's the Best Time for A Bathroom Break?

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters this week, and at a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, it's a pretty lengthy commitment. However, the majority of the fans coming to see Avatar 2 are doing so for the one-of-a-kind visual experience that director James Cameron has created, and missing a key moment because of a bathroom break could be costly. With other movies, you miss a moment onscreen while in the bathroom and you know, deep down, that you will get to see it later on home viewing. With Avatar: The Way of Water, if you miss a great moment onscreen, you don't get that big 3D immersive experience again.

So, when should you go to the bathroom during Avatar: The Way of Water?

As it turns out, the best time for a bathroom break in Avatar: The Way of Water is around the halfway mark. There will be NO SPOILERS dropped here, but suffice to say that the pacing of James Cameron's story in Avatar 2 does take something of a lull in the middle, after a hectic first act, and a truly epic and action-packed final act.

The second act of Avatar: The Way of Water sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) moving their family to the coastal region to live with the Metkayina Tribe. The beginning of Act II is definitely something you want to stay and see. It's not only the point in the film where you get the necessary expository information about the Metkayina and their ways – it's also the point in the film where we finally get the full revolutionary new visual technology that James Cameron developed, in order to take us underwater in photo-realistic 3D. Those first water sequences are surely NOT to be missed.

However, in the range of about 80 minutes to 100 minutes, Avatar 2 settles into a slower-paced story, as the Sully family tries to go from being outcasts amongst the Metkayina to acclimating to their ways and finding a place with them. That story involves a lot more domestic and/or family drama for the parents (Jake and Neytiri), and teen angst storylines for the kids (Lo'ak, Neteyam, Kiri).

Best Bathroom Break Moment: There is one Act II sequence where Lo'ak gets the focus, during a teenage prank. Once that subplot sequence comes to an end, that is the best time to go to the bathroom during Avatar: The Way of Water. Trust us when we say – you'll probably need to.\

Avatar: The Way of Water is now in theaters.