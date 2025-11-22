Avengers: Doomsday AI “Leaks” Are Flooding Social Media, But Don’t Be Fooled

With technology continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, artificial intelligence has become an increasingly prevalent part of our lives. There’s a reason why AI was one of the biggest sticking points during negotiations to settle the two industry strikes from a couple of years ago. And though there are rules about the use of generative AI in movies, there’s nothing relegating what people can and cannot do with it outside of Hollywood. These tools make it very easy for fans to “create” images “leaked” from film sets, imagining their favorite actors as iconic characters. And that means people need to be extra careful when browsing around the internet for updates on highly anticipated projects like Avengers: Doomsday.

For proof, look no further than some of the Doomsday “leaks” that have popped up on social media recently, including a group shot of the movie’s X-Men actors reconvening for reshoots. There are other AI-generated images of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, as well as images designed to look like publicity shots of actors such as Tobey Maguire (rumored to be Doomsday‘s Spider-Man), Brie Larson, and Benedict Cumberbatch. These pictures appear lifelike, so it’s easy to see why an unsuspecting fan could be fooled, but it’s best to exert caution.

Our First Official Look at Avengers: Doomsday Should Come Soon

Marvel Studios is notoriously tight-lipped during film production in an effort to preserve spoilers, leaving fans to search far and wide for any morsels about the next movies. To be fair, there have been some legitimate Avengers: Doomsday leaks, such as a bag featuring an illustrated collage of Marvel characters in their costumes and a set photo with Fantastic Four star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Because of these instances, people are probably inclined to keep searching the internet for more Doomsday leaks, but that’s proven to be a very slippery slope.

One way fans can guard themselves against AI “leaks” is by paying close attention to the posts of the images and make note of any details that seem off. For example, one of the fake X-Men cast photos was presented as if it was shared by Patrick Stewart on his Instagram story. On the AI-generated image, Stewart’s account is listed as patrickstewart, when in reality, his Instagram handle is sirpatstew. Another image featuring Teyonah Parris with James Marsden and Channing Tatum has the word “Agora” at the top, implying it was created using Agora AI tools.

Following the official social media accounts of talent involved with the films and blocking out all other noise is probably the best option right now. Fans likely won’t see anything juicy like a full costume reveal (all of the actors know better than to post something like that before they get the green light from Marvel), but they’ll still get some treats. While Doomsday was in production, Downey had fun sharing cryptic looks behind the scenes, possibly teasing the film’s comic book influences. The knowledge that a post originated from an actor’s official account provides the comfort to know they’re actually real; creatives have taken an ardent stand against AI, highlighting its dangers.

For those who are impatiently waiting for an official look at Avengers: Doomsday, one should be released soon. It’s looking like there will be a Doomsday teaser attached to screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash next month. Since Doomsday will be a year away from release at that point, that’ll just be a brief taste of what audiences can expect, but it will still be nice to get something straight from Marvel featuring footage from the film. Perhaps that’ll be when we get our first proper look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Doom.

