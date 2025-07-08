Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo Reveals Avengers and Fantastic Four Stars Together

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is hitting its stride once again. After Thunderbolts* found critical success, Ironheart hit the Disney+ streaming service and got everyone talking about the newest villain to join the franchise. Riri Williams’ mysterious adversary won’t get the spotlight for long, though, because the Silver Surfer is heralding the end of Marvel’s First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Reed Richards and Co. will face off against Galactus, who plans to eat Earth and everyone who calls it home. Since the movie doesn’t come out for a couple more weeks, there’s no way to know how the Fantastic Four get out of the situation, but the MCU has already confirmed that they do.

The post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* features the Fantastic Four’s ship entering Earth-616’s atmosphere from another reality, setting the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. All four of the titular heroes from First Steps are going to return in the MCU’s next event movie, which is why it’s not all that surprising that members of the cast are being spotted together. What is shocking is that photographs of actors on the set of Doomsday are finding their way onto the Internet.

First look at Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Danny Ramirez and Wyatt Russell on the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. pic.twitter.com/y27oG7uh1s — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 8, 2025

Posted by Marvel Updates on X, an image from the set of Doomsday reveals Wyatt Russell, Danny Ramirez, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach preparing to shoot a scene in a ship or lab of some kind. There is a control panel visible in the middle of the structure, with Russell leaning over it while wearing the costume he dons in the post-credits scene for Thunderbolts*. Ramirez’s outfit doesn’t look different from the one he wore in Captain America: Brave New World, and there’s not much to report about Moss-Bachrach’s attire because he’s in the motion-capture suit that will eventually become The Thing.

Despite the disappointing fashion, it’s still notable that the three actors visible in the photo share a scene together in Doomsday. After all, they come from three different groups that may not see eye to eye when the movie kicks off.

The MCU Is Coming Together to Fight Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

It’s not a secret that the New Avengers and whatever Sam Wilson’s team is calling itself are going to be at odds in Doomsday. Sam trademarked the name “Avengers” in the wake of a group of former criminals co-opting it for themselves, and he isn’t happy with his friend Bucky Barnes for letting it happen. The two aren’t on great terms at the end of Thunderbolts*, which means Joaquin Torres wouldn’t be getting chummy with John Walker unless he had to be. Of course, the pressure is going to be on all the groups of heroes in Doomsday to put aside their differences and work together to beat a common enemy, Doctor Doom.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the Fantastic Four will know anything about their comic book arch-rival prior to his arrival in the fifth Avengers movie. But even if they don’t, they aren’t about to let Earth-616 or any other planet fall victim to his schemes. That means The Thing is going to have to brush shoulders with unsavory characters like Walker to get the job done. Maybe they’ll find common ground because they both love to hit things as hard as they can.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.

What do you think is happening in the Avengers: Doomsday set photo? Will the New Avengers, Sam Wilson’s team, and the Fantastic Four be able to work together? Let us know in the comments below!