Robert Downey Jr. Shares Avengers: Doomsday BTS Look (Teasing Fan-Favorite Superhero Team-Up)

Marvel Studios won’t be at Hall H this year during San Diego Comic-Con, but Robert Downey Jr. is still giving fans some behind-the-scenes teases for Avengers: Doomsday. On his official Instagram account, the actor shared a video and a photo as he gets hyped up for another day of filming. In the former, Downey is jamming out to his son Indio Downey’s new song “Change of Scenery.” The latter features a The West Coast Avengers comic book with Doctor Doom front and center on the cover, perhaps hinting that superhero team could have a role in Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“MCU morning anthem…” Downey captioned his post, followed by promotional hashtags for Indio’s music. Check out the post in the space below:

Though their appearances in the comics date back to 1984’s The West Coast Avengers #1, that particular superhero team has never been featured in a live-action film before. There was an Easter egg referencing them in the original Ant-Man (the “Wackos” writing on the wall at the Milgrom Hotel), but that’s all the love they’ve received in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Though the franchise boasts multiple Avengers teams, none of them go by West Coast Avengers.

As Avengers: Doomsday makes its way through production, Downey has shared multiple teases of his highly anticipated MCU return. One of the “essentials” in his personal Doom workstation was a copy of the comic Doom #1, which chronicles Doom’s attempt to stop the threat of Galactus. Based on another behind-the-scenes photo Downey posted, the filmmakers will be using CGI to add Doctor Doom’s mask in post.

As someone who’s been with the MCU from the beginning, Downey is quite savvy when it comes to sharing teases with fans. He has a firm grasp of what he can and cannot post at this stage. Given the highly secretive nature of the Doomsday production, it’s unlikely he’s offering subtle hints of what’s in store regarding the plot. MCU actors have been guilty of revealing spoilers before, but Downey keeps the secrets locked in the vault. Odds are, he’s simply reading a variety of Doom comics to get a better understanding of how the villain has been portrayed throughout Marvel history. Even if Doomsday isn’t lifting plot points from a particular issue, the comics could still provide valuable insight and give Downey an idea for something he wants to bring to the screen.

Avengers: Doomsday is already set to feature four superhero teams (the New Avengers, Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men), so the ensemble might get too crowded if a fifth joins the fray. Still, that doesn’t mean Doomsday can’t feature some kind of reference to the West Coast Avengers. Maybe Downey’s Doom has crossed paths with them across the multiverse, or a version of the team exists in the same reality as the X-Men. It’ll be interesting to see if the West Coast Avengers factor into the Multiverse Saga at all. Odds are, they won’t, but until we learn more about Doomsday, Downey’s latest breadcrumb is intriguing enough.